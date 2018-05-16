The "Hidden Letters" Project in Sofia, Bulgaria

The "Hidden Letters" project of the Foundation ''Read Sofia'' starts on May 22nd at 7.00 p.m. at the History Museum of Sofia (Central Mineral Bath), the initiators announced.

The ''Hidden Letters'' embraces poetry, typography and the urban environment in general, and creates new reading places in the capital.

Between 22nd and 28th of May, there will be 12 benches with all original Cyrillic alphabets - B, D, G, H, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, which are without a graphic analog in the Latin alphabet and in the Greek alphabet.

There will also be a map, which will mark the places where benches are placed, explains BTA.

Placed in the center of the city, the benches will outline a route for some of the most interesting and significant names in contemporary Bulgarian poetry such as Mirela Ivanova, Georgi Gospodinov, Silvia Choleva, Tsocho Boyadjiev, Nadezhda Radulova, Ivan Lancev, Marin Bodakov, Krasimira Giisova , Stefan Ivanov, Maria Kalinova, Petar Chouhov, Galina Nikolova, Nikola Petrov and Anna Lazarova. On each bench, there will be a poem, inspired, dedicated or imaginatively related to a letter.

On May 24th, at 12.00 p.m., at the History Museum of Sofia will begin the first walk along the way of ''Hidden Letters''. Its leader will be Alexander Spatov from the Association for City Reading Rooms, the creators of the Literary Card of Sofia.

A few days before the official start of the project, Arch. Aneta Vassileva, the artist Kiril Zlatkov, the curator Vladyana Mihaylova, Adriana Andreeva and Boyana Gyaurova from the studio ''Kompleks'' will discuss the case" The hidden letters'' and other interventions in the urban environment. The discussion is on May 17th at 7:00 p.m. at Generator.

Among the main topics are what temporary and permanent interventions are possible in the city, what are the institutions' attitudes to provocations in the urban environment, how do the artists interact with laws and administration, where do we find ourselves in a relation to the global tendencies for urban environment intervention, can the environment develop critical thinking and create active civic positions, whether the institutionalization of art helps or interferes with society.

''The Hidden Letters'' project is being implemented with the financial support of ''the Cultural Program for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of EU-2018'' of the National Fond ''Culture''.