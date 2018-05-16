Virtual Reality – The future of European industry at WATIFY: Inspire to Transform

SOFIA, BULGARIA

Virtual and Augmented Reality technologies are booming in Europe, and are expected to create up to 480 000 jobs, and will increase in value by up to 34 billion EUR by 2020, according to the latest study, Virtual Reality and its potential for Europe.

The study, which analysed both the VR and AR industries in Europe for the 2016-2017 period, demonstrates that Europe is in a strong competitive position to seize new emerging opportunities in these industries. Europe’s successful VR track record has been sustained by VR companies creating content, application and technologies, all of which have been supported by a strong focus on R&D across the continent. The simultaneous fostering of VR companies, as well as continued research, has not only allowed Europe to become an important industry stakeholder, but has also prompted international teams to relocate to Europe to benefit from the highly skilled workforce and facilities.

WATIFY final event participants were be able to experience the fast moving and ever evolving world of virtual reality, thanks to Bulgarian company VR Express. VR Express creates custom VR content ranging from 360 degree videos and VR animations to interactive experiences. They also provide VR hardware, such as peripheries, computer stations and accessories, all of which will be available at two VR stations at the WATIFY: Inspire to Transform event for participants to experience.

During the event participants were be able to select a sector that they wish to “virtually” explore, including manufacturing and mechanical engineering, healthcare, finance, creative industries, construction, tourism, agro-food, and retail. Once selected, participants were fully immersed in the sector through the power of VR, and get to experience first-hand both the sector and the technological transformations it has undergone.

For more information on VR Express visit their website.