New Scholarships for Sports Students will be Provided by the Bulgarian Government
The government approved 208 170 BGN for scholarships.
The funds are for scholarships for students from state and municipal schools, which have achieved high sports results.
The funds are provided in the central budget under the program ''measures for the protection of children with prominent gifts''.
