New Scholarships for Sports Students will be Provided by the Bulgarian Government

Bulgaria: New Scholarships for Sports Students will be Provided by the Bulgarian Government 10tv.com

The government approved  208 170 BGN for scholarships.

The funds are for scholarships for students from state and municipal schools, which have achieved high sports results.

The funds are provided in the central budget under the program ''measures for the protection of children with prominent gifts''.

