А Visa Agreement between Bulgaria and Algeria

The Council of Ministers endorsed the agreement between the governments of Bulgaria and Algeria for mutual relief from the requirements for short-stay visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports, the press center of the Council of Ministers has announced.

Thus, Bulgarian citizens holding such passports and staying in Algeria for up to 90 days will be exempted from the short-stay visa requirement.

The agreement was signed on March 23rd, during the official visit to Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdelkader Messahel, in Sofia.

