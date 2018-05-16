An Intentional Arson of Cars in Burgas; Police Evacuated a Whole Block

Bulgaria: An Intentional Arson of Cars in Burgas; Police Evacuated a Whole Block novini.bg

Five cars were burning in front of a residential building in Burgas. The incident occurred at night on Tuesday.

The arson is deliberate. This was found after the suppression of the flames.

Because of the fire, it was necessary to evacuate the block.

The vehicle from which the fire started is a jeep, used by a 46-year-old man from Burgas. The automobile is set on fire by spillage with an oil product.

Four cars which were parked next to the jeep were damaged by the fire.

Material damage was also caused to an apartment located on the first floor, its window frames were burned.

The investigation of the case continues.

 

