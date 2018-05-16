A Car with Bulgarian Registration was used in Spectacular Theft in Belgium

A car with a Bulgarian registration was used by the perpetrators of the spectacular theft of a tech store in Belgium, local media reported.

On Saturday and Sunday, a European chain store in the northern Flanders region was robbed twice. Perpetrators were masked and used aluminum panels to damp the motion sensors in the room.

They crawled on the ground to make sure they would not be detected. On the first night smartphones were stolen, and in the second - laptops and tablets, totaling around 45,000 euros.

Police are on the trail of two suspects who have been seen on security camera recordings as visitors days before the attack.

They went to the store without buying anything, and that gave rise to doubts. Police call witnesses or people who may know something about the thieves.