The Missing Bulgarian on his Way to London Died of a Heart Attack in a Bus (Updated)

Tragic turn out of events surrounding 48-year-old Hristo Angelov, who disappeared on his way to London, 24hours reports.The man from Burgas died of a heart attack on a bus on May 12th.

According to the publication, a stranger saw the call for the missing man on the social network and contacted his son. He told him he had witnessed the misfortune on the bus.

The deceased man's family thanked all who joined Hristo Angelov's search and became sympathetic with their personal tragedy.