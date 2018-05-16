How Germany Earns Billions Because of Garbage?

Did you know that under Potsdamer Platz in the center of Berlin there is a large tunnel system?

 

Once the square was separated from the Berlin Wall between the Communist GDR and the capitalist Federal Republic of Germany, the Deutsche Welle reported.

Nowadays, it is a major transport hub in the capital of Germany and around it, there are many pubs and shops.

Each day, around 100,000 people pass through the square, leaving over 8 tons of junk.

And in the tunnels, the waste is collected, separated, packaged and sent for processing.

This system is of a key importance to the German industry. The country wins billions because of this garbage every year.

Half of the iron used in Germany is extracted from waste. The country even exports sorted and packaged garbage. Only from waste processing, Germany earns about 12 billion euros per year.

