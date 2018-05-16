Four Injured People in a Chain Car Crash in Varna (VIDEO)

Four people were injured in a car crash between six cars at the crossing at Slivnitsa boulevards and Hristo Smirnenski in Varna. This was announced by the Press Office of the Ministry of Interior and Regional Development in Varna.

At around 4.40 p.m., there was a signal for a traffic accident, which occurred at the crossing of Slivnitsa Blvd and Hristo Smirnenski Blvd.

Two women, one man, and a seven-year-old child are victims of the chain catastrophe, said Dr. Maya Rasheva, Director of the Center for Urgent Medical Assistance in the City.

According to her, all of the victims were taken to St. Anna Hospital in a relatively good general condition, without a danger to their life.

For now, there is no data for other injured people. It is not certain that there is no damage to other cars in the area of the crash.

Two women and one child were traveling to a large shopping center. The driver could not take the right turn and hit a car in the opposite direction, and then hit another four cars.