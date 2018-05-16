An Exciting Meeting with The Meanders of River Arda

Passikovo, Vodentsi, Stylish, Topolovo, Dolni Glavanak, Gorni Glavanak - we almost arrived! Well, I think why I do not stop wandering around the villages in the Eastern Rhodopes during the hottest season of the year.



The air conditioner in the car cannot catch up with the heat. Above the asphalt, there is a rush. I opened the window and put my hand outside after just a few minutes my right hand has already got a brownish tan.

I do not know how many miles we've traveled, I just know I do not want to end. Life is a journey - for me in a literal and figurative sense. After a series of plans and their twists and turns, I find myself on the way to the meanders of the Arda River.

I secretly pray the photoshopped pictures that I have seen from the place will not to play a bad joke and have not created unreal expectations. They say it's not good a person to have expectations in order not to get too disappointed. However, after so many miles of heat and winding, it is somehow hard not to hope that all efforts will be worthwhile.



One of the most popular and photographed places of the Arda River is the one between the villages of Madjarovo and Borislavtsi. And I, as a traveler, want to know why this place is so enchanting.

Where, accidentally, where not, I find myself on the way to Madjarovo. Noon passes. I remembered I didn't eat anything last night. I think- we will have a good meal at the hospitable Rhodopes and we will continue to the amazing views. Yes but no!

Shortly before the village, we cross a metal bridge. According to GPS, we will arrive very soon. I'm asking for the shortest way to take us straight to downtown Madjarovo. This is how we find ourselves on a something similar to a road that runs along the river. The rule of not trusting a woman for a direction, even if she is the navigator herself, is in full force! My quiet prayers this "road" to be just a small area, evaporating like morning dew. We drive about 15-20 km / h. It seems to me that we have been traveling for eternity. We have gone too far and we do not want to go back to the bad path. Better to go a little longer and come straight to the village.



The hunger has long vanished, but the hope that the meanders are really unbelievable remains! After countless minutes and sweat, we are now in Madzharovo. We take a croissant with yogurt - the regular meal during our trips. (The reasons for this are at least three: 1. In the places we visit rarely there is something to eat - not to mention fresh, cooked food 2. The cooked food is also often with not good quality 3. Who has so much time for long meal!?) After a light snack, we continue to the village Borislavtsi.



As soon as we leave Madjarovo, the air is stirring. There is almost unnoticeable hunger - a soft touch on the senses. The Arda River spills in front of my eyes. The blue is pulsating among the sun-bred grasses. There is also fresh greenery that makes the view even more vivid and hypnotic. I sense how I am literally stuck to the window. Colors, forms, smooth curves, interlacing, overlapping. Hills to the horizon and water flowing between them.

Joyful voices fill the air in the car. After a moment, we draw our breath and ... silence. We look at each other. It makes sense to me now. We see the widening of the road - perfect! We go down and gaze into the river, which makes a smooth bend in the shape of a horseshoe, a huge horseshoe. As if a giant has clutched the riverbed with his powerful hands and turned it around.



"Maybe it was worthed?" - we look at each other and laugh.

- I can not take photos from here. - I say.

- Come on!



We climb to the top of the cliff. We go through stones, shrubs and more. The rock rises directly against the meander as if someone has deliberately put it there. This rock looks like a guardian. It's like we've climbed to the end of the world. Only the power of spirit and pure thought lurks here. The heat, the stress, and the fear are somewhere below. Far away. They can not touch us ... You can feel the rest when you go there!