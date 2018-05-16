Some of the Libraries in Bulgaria have never been Repaired, most are without a Website

18% of the libraries in Bulgaria have never been repaired, and the worst is the condition of those part of traditional Bulgarian lyceums called Chitalishte in the small municipalities. More than 90 per cent of libraries have no Internet sites, and only 5 percent have online catalogs, according to a Global Libraries Foundation survey last year. The data was presented during the opening of the National Library Week.



The main problems of libraries in Bulgaria are related to information and access, as well as to the physical environment, which is no longer in line with the contemporary requirements, said Spaska Tarandova, Executive Director of the Global Libraries Foundation:

"Similar problems are present in the school libraries. The adopted law on pre-school and school education provides for the provision of library services through the operation of school libraries. The subordinate base provided for there is not yet established. Libraries to higher education institutions and research organizations also need better functioning and better use of their capacities. Chitalishte libraries in small settlements have the greatest difficulty in providing modern library information services. "

The workers in the sector are insisting for the actual implementation of the Public Libraries Act, as well as for the implementation of the Standards for Library and Information Services adopted in 2015. There are over 4 000 libraries in our country and their services are used by more than 1 million citizens.