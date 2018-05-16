Boyan Petrov's Team: The Rescue Operation is Over

Bulgaria: Boyan Petrov's Team: The Rescue Operation is Over

The rescue for the Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov, who disappeared in the Himalayas, is suspended, announced his team, reported bTV.
 
Today, a helicopter had to be included in the search in Shishapangma. Chinese rescuers searched in the Camp 1 area and had the idea of ​​going up.

After days of search and two weeks missing, Boyan Petrov was never found. According to climbers, he may have fallen into a crack on the way to the top.
 
"Unfortunately, we did not find Boyan, but we can now leave knowing that everything possible was really done, especially thanks to Boyan's 10 friends, who yesterday funded this flight directly, to the incredible group and organization of China, and the bold pilots of Simrikair, as well as all other people and institutions that helped to make it happen! God bless Boyan! " Kiril Petkov wrote on Facebook.

Tags: Boyan Petrov, rescue, operation, end
