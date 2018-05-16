About 20% of Bulgarian Legislation will Need to Change for E-governance
E-government requires a change of at least 20 percent of the Bulgarian legislation. This is what the chairman of the State Agency for Electronic Management Atanas Temelkov said. In his words, still a large part of the administrations are lagging behind in changing their internal regulations in order to remove paper certificates and activities.
It is unclear how long these changes will take. A few months ago, the cabinet announced that the requirement to produce a paper certificate of employment was waived. However, this applies only when applying to the administration, which must demand it in an official way.
