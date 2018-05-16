North Korea Threatened to Cancel the Trump Meeting

North Korea may cancel the planned meeting of its leader, Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, FOCUS said, citing world agencies. The summit may be canceled if the US continues to pressure North Korea's request to abandon its nuclear arsenal.

"If the Trump administration presses us and demands unilaterally to quit our nuclear weapons, we will not have any more interest in talking and we will have to rethink whether we are going to participate in the upcoming North Korean-US meeting," said the deputy Foreign Minister of North Korean Kim Kye-gwan.