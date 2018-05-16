You can Volunteer to Star in a Film in Plovdiv

Plovdiv 2019 foundation and KINOPLOVDIV are looking for volunteers to participate in the creation of 7 short films dedicated to Plovdiv for the ECOC project.

The films will be filmed by prominent Bulgarian directors from June to December and are part of the program of the Plovdiv European Capital of Culture 2019. The films are inspired and dedicated to Plovdiv and the roles can include non-professionals, amateurs, pupils and students with interest to cinema, you have to be at least of the age of 18 in order to participate.

They are looking for volunteer assistants of the director, the operator, the stage designer, the organizers of the field and others. Everybody who is selected will become a full part of a film crew and take part in organizing and filming a particular movie production.

The directors who will create a film about Plovdiv are Peter Vulchanov and Kristina Grozeva, Nikolay Todorov, Pavel Vesnakov, Ralitsa Petrova, Dimitar Kutmanov, Lyubomir Mladenov, Hristo Simeonov, shootings being in Plovdiv in June.

The short films produced will be united in a full-length film devoted to the city, the premiere is expected in early 2019.