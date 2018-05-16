13 Bulgarian Municipalities have Financial Difficulties

13 municipalities (or 4.9% of all municipalities in the country) meet three or more of the criteria for municipalities with financial difficulties, according to the data from the annual reports on the municipal budget execution of municipalities at the end of 2017. This was stated by the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov in an answer to a parliamentary question.

The municipalities, defined as municipalities with financial difficulties, in 2018 are Simitli, Strumyani, Belogradchik, Gramada, Dimovo, Kocherinovo, Rila, Sapareva Banya, Septemvri, Pernik, Nedelino, Chepelare and Stambolovo. The municipalities, which get out of the list this year, are 21, including Sozopol, Kardzhali, Teteven, Velingrad and others.

In 2017 financial recovery plans were agreed for 10 municipalities - Pernik, Belovo, Teteven, Septemvri, Velingrad, Sliven, Sungurlare, Vidin, Mizia and Simitli. "These municipalities have prepared and sent for reconciliation plans for rehabilitation plans that include revenue-enhancing measures and optimization and cost containment in the medium to long term, based on an objective analysis of key financial indicators. The aim is to reduce the budget deficit as well as to reduce the unsecured and overdue liabilities and to introduce concrete measures to improve the process of municipal finance management, "Goranov wrote.