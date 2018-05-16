Another Bulgarian Woman Mysteriously Missing in Crete

Greek police officers are active after the mysterious disappearance of Bulgarians on Crete and specifically in the area of ​​Rethymnon.



38-year-old Antonina Zoeva, born in Sliven has been missing for a few days, reports "24 hours". According to information from relatives, she lived in Greece but she resided in Cyprus in April to look for a job. After having failed to settle there, she has returned to Greece and this time on the island of Crete.

Antonina had a relationship with a Syrian citizen who has reported her disappearance to the police.



Over the last month and after her return from Cyprus, she lived on Crete Island with a 60-year-old Greek citizen. According to his testimony, Antonina has asked him to help her move from the village of Humer, where she lived and to take her to Rethymnon.

According to the information of "24 hours", there are some details in the testimony of the Greek that do not add up, so yesterday his home was searched by the police again. The same Greek citizen has criminal past. He was sentenced to murder and served in jail for 18 years. He was recently released from prison.



Antonina has been divorced for 10 years and has a 16-year-old daughter who does not live with her.

As for the disappearance of the pregnant Desi Ilieva on the island of Crete and again in the town of Rethymno, there, the search operations continue. Her relatives have taken the necessary measures and insist on opening of the mobile phones of the two and continuing the search for the Bulgarian woman.



The Bulgarian diaspora in Greece is worried about what is going on with the Bulgarians on Crete. This is the third incident with a compatriot from the beginning of May on the island of Crete.



The corpse of the Bulgarian woman, Alexandra Bijeva, was found thrown out of the sea on a lonely beach in the town of Agios Nikolaos on Crete. Alexandra's relatives claim to be an incident.



The Bulgarians started collecting signatures to Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, demanding support and transparency on the part of the Greek authorities in the disclosure of incidents involving Bulgarians in Greece.