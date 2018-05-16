Minister of EC Presidency Pavlova: We will Investigate the Spending of EU Funds

Bulgaria: Minister of EC Presidency Pavlova: We will Investigate the Spending of EU Funds

Bulgaria will make a new financial check on the way the EU funds have been spent since we joined the European Union up to the present day. The aim is to analyze the rules for the use of the money for the European programs for the next European budget until 2027. This was announced by the Minister of the Bulgarian Euro-Presidency Lilyana Pavlova at an international conference in Sofia of the Court of Auditors from EU, Western Balkans and Turkey, BNT reported.

After the end of the Bulgarian Presidency of the European Council, a group will be set up to analyze the spending of the common agricultural policy and the construction of new infrastructure. The results of the analysis will be used for new rules on spending funds in the next budget - for migration, climate change and digitization.

Minister Liliana Pavlova admitted that a big problem which remains is the lack of trust from the citizens.

