Over 145,000 families in Bulgaria have reproductive problems and about 50,000 are the births for 2017. According to data from the "National Cause Movement", which has been engaged in the promotion of increase of birth rates for more than two years, the BNT reported.

In support of the "Do It For Bulgaria" campaign, they prepare a second national baptism on the seventh of October and the funds raised will help couples with reproductive problems.

According to a survey of the organization, two-thirds of Bulgarians believe that in order to encourage young people to create families, their income must also be increased.

"One such serious problem can not be solved by just one measure: I immediately think of some of them, namely security and the opportunity to work and raise children, "said Vladimir Nikolov, senior coach of Levski Volleyball Club.