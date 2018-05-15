Better Protection and Management of Land and Forests Across the Union: Council Adopts a New Regulation

May 15, 2018, Tuesday
The Council today adopted a regulation establishing a framework for the inclusion of greenhouse gas emissions and removals from land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) in the 2030 climate and energy framework.

This legislation will help reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions during the period 2021-2030 through improved protection and management of land and forests across the Union. The new regulation provides a framework for ensuring that emissions and removals generated by this sector are taken into account. This will enable the EU to reach its Paris Agreement target to cut emissions by at least 40% by 2030.

"Today we have reached a milestone which recognizes the important role that our green resources, forests, cropland, grassland and wetland, can play in reaching our long-term environmental policy goals. We are fully on track to deliver on our Paris Agreement commitments."

Neno Dimov, Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water

