Better Protection and Management of Land and Forests Across the Union: Council Adopts a New Regulation

The Council today adopted a regulation establishing a framework for the inclusion of greenhouse gas emissions and removals from land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) in the 2030 climate and energy framework.

This legislation will help reduce EU greenhouse gas emissions during the period 2021-2030 through improved protection and management of land and forests across the Union. The new regulation provides a framework for ensuring that emissions and removals generated by this sector are taken into account. This will enable the EU to reach its Paris Agreement target to cut emissions by at least 40% by 2030.