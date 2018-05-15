Effort Sharing Regulation: Council Adopts Emission Reduction Targets
The Council today adopted a regulation on greenhouse gas emission reductions. The regulation sets out binding emission reduction targets for member states in sectors falling outside the scope of the EU emissions trading system for the period 2021-2030.
This brings the EU closer to fulfilling its Paris climate commitment of a cut in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The regulation aims to ensure that the EU's target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% in 2030 compared to 2005 levels in the effort-sharing sectors is reached. This includes buildings, agriculture (non-CO2 emissions), waste management and transport (excluding aviation and international shipping).
"We all agree on the need to tackle climate change. Today's decision provides us with a further tool in our armoury to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. Protecting the environment and the health of Europe's citizens is one of the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency."
Neno Dimov, Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water
