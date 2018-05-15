An informal meeting of the Working Party on General Affairs of the Council of the EU was held on 10 and 11 May in Sofia and Plovdiv. The event was part of the calendar of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. Representatives of EU Member States, the European Commission, the General Secretariat of the Council and the European External Action Service participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on the opportunities for stimulating the active participation of citizens in the political debate in the context of the upcoming 2019 European elections.

The first day of the programme included a meeting with the members of the Committee on European Affairs and Control of the European Funds at the 44th National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria and an informal meeting of the working party.On the second day of their visit in Bulgaria, the delegates visited Plovdiv as part of the cultural programme. In Plovdiv, the experts from the Member States were welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of the city, Mr Stefan Stoyanov.