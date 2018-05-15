Informal meeting of the Working Party on General Affairs of the Council of the EU

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 15, 2018, Tuesday // 15:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Informal meeting of the Working Party on General Affairs of the Council of the EU

An informal meeting of the Working Party on General Affairs of the Council of the EU was held on 10 and 11 May in Sofia and Plovdiv. The event was part of the calendar of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU. Representatives of EU Member States, the European Commission, the General Secretariat of the Council and the European External Action Service participated  in the meeting.

The discussion focused on the opportunities for stimulating the active participation of citizens in the political debate in the context of the upcoming 2019 European elections.

The first day of the programme included a meeting with the members of the Committee on European Affairs and Control of the European Funds at the 44th National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria and an informal meeting of the working party.On the second day of their visit in Bulgaria, the delegates visited Plovdiv as part of the cultural programme. In Plovdiv, the experts from the Member States were welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of the city, Mr Stefan Stoyanov.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria