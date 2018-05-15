Changes in the Traffic in Sofia on 16-17 May in Connection with the EU - Western Balkans Summit

In connection with the Informal dinner of EU heads of state or government in Sofia on 16 May and the EU - Western Balkans Summit on 17 May the following traffic changes will be introduced in the capital city:





Stay and parking ban for vehicles shall be introduced as follows:

From 08.00 hrs. on 15.05.2018 until 20.00 hrs. on 17.05.2018 along:

- James Bourchier Blvd. between Cherni Vrah Blvd. and Chervena Stena Street ;

- Chervena Stena Street between James Bourchier Blvd. and Petar Stanchev Street ;

- Petar Stanchev Street between James Bourchier Blvd. and Chervena Stena Street.

From 08.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 until 20.00 hrs. on 17.05.2018 along:

- Aksakov Street between Tsar Ivan Shishman Street and Vasil Levski Blvd.;

- The public car park in Narodno Sabranie Square;

From 08.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 until 20.00 hrs. on 17.05.2018 along General Gurko Street between Dyakon Ignatii Street and Kn. Alexander I Street.

From 08.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 until 20.00 hrs. on 17.05.2018 in the public car park in front of Sofia Balkan Hotel.

From 08.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 until 20.00 hrs. on 17.05.2018:

- in the public car park in front of the Hilton Hotel;

- along Astana Street between Bulgaria Blvd. and the Earth and Men National Museum.

From 08.00 until 20.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018:

- in Gina Kuncheva Square ;

- along Moskovska Street between Vasil Levski Blvd and Dunav Street;

- along Dunav Street between St. Alexander Nevski Square and Moskovska street;

- in the public car park in St Alexander Nevski Square between Dunav Street and Oborishte Street – North-East section;

- in the public car park in Vasil Levski Blvd. between Vasil Levski Square and Oborishte Street;

- along the North-West crescent of St Alexander Nevski Square between 11 August Street and Oborishte Street, except for vehicles of the members of the staff of Sofia Metropolitan Municipality.

From 08.00 until 20.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 in the public car park in front of Boyana Residence (parallel to the Ring road between junction Daskal Stoyan Popandreev Street and the Ring road, and Gabrovitsa Street).

From 12.00 until 20.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 in Moskovska Street between Georgi Benkovski Street and the barrier of the British Embassy.

From 08.00 until 22.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 along:

- Shipka Street between Krakra Street and San Stefano Street;

- Krakra Street between Shipka Street and the side lane of Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.

From 08.00 until 23.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 along:

- General Yordan Venedikov Street ;

- the side lane of Tsarigradsko Chaussee Blvd. between General Yordan Venedikov Street and Tsarigradsko Chaussee Blvd. ;

From 08.00 until 23.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 along:

- the section between Asen Yordanov Blvd. and the North-West access to Sofia Tech Park

From 08.00 until 22.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 along Bratya Miladinovi Street between Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. and Positano Street.

From 00.00 hrs. until the end of the event on 17.05.2018 along Vitosha Blvd. between Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd. and Pencho Slaveykov Blvd.

From 08.00 hrs. on 16.05.2018 г. until 20.00 hrs. on 17.05.2018 no entry of vehicles will be allowed along Astana Street between Bulgaria Blvd. and the Earth and Men National Museum.

From 08.00 hrs. until the end of the event on 17.05.2018 no entry of vehicles will be allowed along Vitosha Blvd. between Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd. and Pencho Slaveykov Blvd. except for the vehicles of the Public City Transport.

There will be temporary restrictions for traffic in the above areas if necessary and at the discretion of Traffic Police Department of Sofia Metropolitan Police Directorate.