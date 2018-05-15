Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery-Results
May 15, 2018, Tuesday
At about 7 p.m Bulgarian time everyone who applied for an American green card will be able to check her/his status ot the website of Electronic Diversity Visa Lottery.
Entrants should keep their confirmation number because without it will be impossible to see if they won the lottery.
Only confirmation information for entries submitted during the period October 18, 2017- November 22, 2017 are valid for checking the status. Everyone who applied should keep her/his confirmation number until September 30, 2019.
