New Location for the Spring Book Fair 2018

Because of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union this spring, the traditional Book Fair in Sofia will not be held in the National Palace of Culture. Instead, it will be moved to the NDK Park, said from the "I read" portal. The event will take place from 29 May to 3 June.

The organizers from the Bulgarian Book Association stated: "There are still minimal risk of administrative obstacles, but we have the cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and the Sofia Municipality."

We remind that the holding of this year's Spring Bazaar was threatened by the security measures during the European presidency, which is currently taking place in the National Palace of Culture.

Several venues were discussed for the change of venue of the exhibition - from Inter Expo Center to Vitosha Boulevard. The European Presidency also caused problems in the organization of the annual Sofia International Book Fair in 2017 when a conflict emerged among the Publishing Guild as to whether the exhibition remained in the National Palace of Culture in spite of repairs and increased rents or moved to Inter Expo Center. Eventually, the Winter Fair was held in its traditional building.