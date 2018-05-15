Here Are the Greatest Dangers in 2018

What are the most real threats to humanity? Here is the ranking made up of experts in the world of economics, politics, science and social life. The questions were asked by the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Climate Changes on Earth

A year ago, the so-called Global Risk Report warned of the risks associated with the unpredictable policy of the new US President Trump and the consequences of Breckita. As Global Risk No. 1, the World Economic Forum's experts now point to climate change and the extreme situations caused by them.

Natural cataclysms, cyberattacks, theft of personal data

There are natural cataclysms - earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides, tsunamis, storms and floods, such as in Jakarta. Among the top five major global risks are cyber attacks as well as theft and personal data fraud.

Climate change and natural disasters occupy this year a dominating place in the ranking of the most likely dangers endangering humanity. Including the impact they would have on people's lives over the next 10 years.

Weapons of Mass Destruction

Among the major risks with the greatest impact over the next ten years, experts have pointed out weapons of mass destruction. Technology developments can cause international crises and cause huge disasters, according to the Global Risk Report.

Shortage of drinking water

No less scary are the effects of periodic droughts. There are fewer fresh water supplies on the Earth, with catastrophic consequences not only for human health but also for economies and agriculture.

Crisis in the economy

As in the previous year, experts do not see any serious risks associated with the world economy in 2018. After the financial crisis of 2008, these risks constantly accompanied us, triggering market shocks, fiscal crises or slowing growth in China. The same risks continue to exist, but are no longer as dangerous as a few years ago.