09.05. - 22.05.2018

Official opening: 9 May, 7 pm, 14 Ivan Vazov Str., Sofia (the corner of 6th September)

On May 9, Europe Day, the second panel of Sofia Paper Art Fest 2018 was launched with the Paper Messages Exhibition at One Monev Gallery.

The exhibition presents Bulgarian authors and is a distinctive touch in the overall look of this year's edition. The introduction of contemporary Bulgarian art within the framework of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union is presented through the works of some of the awarded authors in the annual AMATERAS competition. As a gallery focused on familiarizing with current forms of art through its distinctive handwriting, One Monev easily enters paper interpretations.

The selection of works includes a wide range of media with diverse intertwined creative themes. The fine sophisticated sensitivity in the installations of Tsveta Petrova and Laura Dimitrova contrasts the powerful presence of abstract images and forms of Simeon Panayotov and Desislava Deneva. Simone Todorov impresses with a video that emits elegant impressions and installation with etheral aesthetics. In harmony are spiritual trips and playing with fire in the video of Valentin Balev. The contrasting, provocative sculptures of Veselka Nikolova highlight the meditative graphic reliefs of Zdravka Kostadinova. The minimalist space of the gallery is also showing the magnetic presenting light sculpture of Adriana Boyadzhieva. The ensemble of artists managed to create an exciting experience through the language of the little-known paper art until recently.

The organizers of Sofia Paper Art Fest and the curator of One Monev gallery have prepared a surprise for the Bulgarian audience on May 19th at the Night of Museums and Galleries 2018 with a demonstration by the Finnish sculptor Kai Rentola. During the exhibition, viewers will meet the tempting world of paper art, which has entered relatively soon in the artistic circles, but has a new aesthetics in the notion of contemporary art in the world's museums and galleries.