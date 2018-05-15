Organic Producers are Preparing a Protest

Organic farmers are preparing a protest for the Ministry of Agriculture because most of them have not received the European funds they are allocated to under the Rural Development Program, the BNR announced. The National Bio-Association has said that they believe that officials are blamed for lack of funds and that the Ministry of Agriculture is complicit in draining European money.

Three are the European measures that finance bio-production, reminded the chairman of the Bio Association Slavi Trifonov. Two of them are in the new programming period.

He recalled that, following numerous protests, an agreement was reached with the agency that only certified organic producers would have the right to apply under condition - if there is money. All new organic producers are not eligible to apply.

"All organic farmers who were forced to sign a conditional declaration a few days ago received a letter from the State Agriculture Fund that they would not be paid the agri-environmental and biological payments under these 3 measures for 2017," Trifonov said.

"We have now found that this year, the Ministry has not moved their finger to provide funds for these three measures," he told the Bulgarian National Radio. In his words, this situation will stop many people to produce clean produce. "We think this is a huge mistake, as a bio-production is very difficult and it costs a lot of money, and bio-growers are paying for bio-certifications, and the whole resource that has been used to create a bio-production has been thrown into the garbage, says Trifonov.

The Bio Association say they will protest and inform Brussels about the problems.