The Lunar Eclipse of the Century
May 15, 2018, Tuesday
Astronomers say the lunar eclipse of the century is coming.
It will happen on July 27th and will start at 10:30 p.m. Bulgarian time.
Its duration will be impressive: an hour and 43 minutes.
It will be best seen from Africa, the Middle East, India, Australia, Southern and Eastern Europe.
