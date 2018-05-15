The Lunar Eclipse of the Century

Bulgaria: The Lunar Eclipse of the Century

Astronomers say the lunar eclipse of the century is coming.

It will happen on July 27th and will start at 10:30 p.m. Bulgarian time.

Its duration will be impressive: an hour and 43 minutes.

It will be best seen from Africa, the Middle East, India, Australia, Southern and Eastern Europe.

