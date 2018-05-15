The Personal Data of Another 3 Million People on Facebook Have Been Revealed

Facebook's internal investigation has found new compromised personal data of website's users. Three million people are affected this time, whose data have been taken from the University of Cambridge, ''New Scientist'' reported.

The information was in a database that was uploaded to a shared portal. It was locked with a username and password. The problem is that students have then published the name and password on the Internet.

Data has been collected with user consent through an application called myPersonality. This happened about 4 years ago. Even then, students have posted the name and password to access the GitHub data portal.

The data in the database are not directly related to their owners. Experts, however, tell ''New Scientist'' that it is not difficult to make that link back.

Facebook knows about the problem and has stopped the app on April 7th. The social network is currently undergoing a further investigation to find out if there is data misuse and myPersonality violates its policies.

The internal investigation on Facebook is quite large. About 200 suspicious apps have already been deleted and thousands have been reviewed. The company will perform additional checks on suspended applications and will notify the affected users and what exactly happened with their data.