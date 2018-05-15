A Danish Company Created an Underwear That Doesn't Need to Be washed

A Danish company has released underwear that doesn't need washing for a long time by adopting technology used by NASA, Metro writes.

According to the manufacturer "Organic Baysik", the articles are "comfortable to wear, durable and kill unpleasant odors." This allows bikini and slips of the Silver 2.0 series to be unchanged for a very long time (17 days).

The underwear is soaked with a secret ingredient that kills 99% of bacteria, while at the same time eliminates unpleasant odors.

The Danes have used the same technology that allows NASA to purify water at the International Space Station.

The manufacturers praise their product because it protects the environment as it does not require frequent washing and waste of water.

The underwear is made of 100% recycled materials.