61% of Bulgarians Support the Entry of the Western Balkans into the EU

Bulgarians support the integration of the Western Balkan countries into the EU and believe that it would be beneficial for country for them to become part of the European family. This shows a Trend agency's sociological survey between May 2 and 10 this year among 1009 people. 61% of Bulgarians support the accession of the countries of the Western Balkans to the EU. 16% are opposing it, almost 1/4 do not know or can not decide.

The Bulgarians consider the European integration of the Western Balkans as a national interest. Half of the respondents are of the opinion that Bulgaria has an interest in the entry of the Western Balkans in the European Union, and only 18% of the respondents are of the opposite opinion. Similar are the shares (52%) of those who believe that the acceptance of the countries from the region will have a positive effect on Bulgaria.

The European perspective of the Western Balkans for the next decade seems optimistic in the eyes of the Bulgarians. 43% are of the opinion that the countries of the region will be admitted to the EU in the next ten years and 18% are in the opposite opinion. Logically, on this issue, the proportion of those who do not know or can not estimate increases to 39%.

Bulgaria has the strongest support for the accession of Macedonia (70%) and Serbia (67%) to the EU, and the lowest for Albania (45%) and Kosovo (42%).

The agency has also tested the current political attitudes among the population. No dynamics are seen compared to the previous months. On the question "If today are held parliamentary elections, for which party / coalition you would vote" with spontaneous answer 22.8% of the respondents have mentioned GERB, 19.1 - BSP, and 6.4 - MRF. The United Patriots collect 5.3% of the responses. "Under the line" of 4% are Democratic Bulgaria, Volya and the Reformation Bloc.

The positive assessment of Maya Manolova's work reached 66% this month. The president ranks afterwards with 63% positive ratings for his work. A slight increase from the last study on the assessment of the performance of institutions is marked by the force structures - the police and the prosecutor's office have increased by 5%.