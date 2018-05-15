People in Europe with least Trust in the Media are Populists

Europeans with populist views believe less in the media than other citizens and are much more critical of media coverage on key topics such as immigration, the economy and crime. This has found a study by the Phu Research Center, conducted among 16,000 people in 8 West European countries quoted by the Guardian.

The results of the survey show that 47 percent of the populist supporters in Germany believe in traditional media. In 7 of the 8 countries, populist opinion polls are more likely to accept that the media are not very important to society.