People in Europe with least Trust in the Media are Populists

World » EU | May 15, 2018, Tuesday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: People in Europe with least Trust in the Media are Populists Source: Pixabay

Europeans with populist views believe less in the media than other citizens and are much more critical of media coverage on key topics such as immigration, the economy and crime. This has found a study by the Phu Research Center, conducted among 16,000 people in 8 West European countries quoted by the Guardian.

The results of the survey show that 47 percent of the populist supporters in Germany believe in traditional media. In 7 of the 8 countries, populist opinion polls are more likely to accept that the media are not very important to society.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: populists, europe, media
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria