Bulgarian Man Disappeared on his Way to London (Photos)

Society | May 15, 2018, Tuesday // 13:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Man Disappeared on his Way to London (Photos) Source: Twitter

48-year-old man from Burgas has disappeared on his way to London after landing at Luton Airport on Saturday, May 12, announced "24 hours".

People close to Hristo Kanchev Angelov reported about his disappearance on social networks and are asking Bulgarians who live in London for help. The post on Facebook is by his son Rostislav Angelov, who studies in England.

His father works in the UK, he returned to his wife in Bulgaria for several days, and on May 12 he went back to England. From Luton Airport, however, his tracks are lost.

Until yesterday, he did not answer his phone, but now it is not even turned on, said family members.

"He traveled with a friend, and when they landed, they split up, and Hristo's last words were that he was in a hurry to catch the bus," said a family member.

The son of Hristo Angelov has already notified the Bulgarian Embassy, ​​the authorities in London, as well as the Foreign Ministry. "At the moment, close relatives are ringing in hospitals - in case he has suffered an accident and is accepted for treatment".

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, missing, London
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria