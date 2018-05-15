The First Lady of the US has Undergone Surgery
May 15, 2018, Tuesday
US First Lady Melania Trump is in hospital after having undergone a kidney surgery, reports AFP, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
The first lady had a successful operation, White House Communication Director Stephanie Grishum said.
Melania Trump is expected to stay in the hospital until the end of the week.
