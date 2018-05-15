The Spanish Prime Minister will not Participate in the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Bulgaria

Politics | May 15, 2018, Tuesday // 11:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will come for a visit in Bulgaria. However, he will not attend the EU-Western Balkans summit on 17 May, BNT reported. Rajoy will be on the informal gathering of the European Council tomorrow, but will not remain for the central forum.

The reason for this is the participation of Kosovo, whose independence is not recognized by Madrid because of problems with the demands for the independence of the Catalans. The Spanish prime minister firmly refuses to sit at a table with Kosovo representatives.

Pristina confirmed yesterday that it will participate at the highest level in the forum in Sofia.

