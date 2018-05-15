Yellow Code for Storms and Hailstorms in Northwestern Bulgaria

Meteorologists warn of dangerous weather in Northwestern Bulgaria on Tuesday. For the districts of Vidin, Vratsa and Montana, the code "yellow" was declared for intensive rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms.

Analyis suggest that dangerous events are more likely in the afternoon and in the middle of the night than Wednesday. It is expected that in some places rainfall will reach 30 liters per square meter.

