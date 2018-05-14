Assault with a Knife in a Trolley near the Center of Sofia

Young man used a knife in Trolley No. 7 in Sofia and stabbed another boy.

The bloody incident broke out minutes ago as they both traveled in the vehicle, reported "24 hours".

The stabbed boy was with his 17 years old girlfriend.

The confrontation arose after a group of several children aged about 10 years ago plowed seeds on the floor of the trolley.

The injured boy made a remark and the assailant intervened in the argument.

After the incident the trolley stopped at the corner of Opalchenska Street and Slivnitsa Blvd. An ambulance and police were called in.

The injured boy was taken to "Pirogov" and his girlfriend fainted at the sight.

The striker is arrested. He, as well as the children who were remarked, are of Roma origin.

He was captured with methadone and a bloody knife. There are interrogations of witnesses to the attack.