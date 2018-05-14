Two Bulgarian Girls Disappeared in the United States

Two Bulgarian women studying at Rolling Meadows High School disappeared in the United States. The police in Chicago are looking for them, reports Vesti.

Natali Naskova, 16, and Velina Shentova, 18, have been missing for several days. The latest information about them is that they were in school, reports Bg-voice.

"My daughter just did not come home," says Natalie Pencheva, Natalie's mother. "She told me she had to stay late after school, but she never returned."

Delcho Shintov, father of Velina, drove a truck and was not in the city at the time, but indicated that he had recently spoke with his daughter on Wednesday morning when she told him she was feels bad and that she would not go to school.

"I told her she had to go and she said," well, I will go. "She had to take exams before she returns to Bulgaria," Delcho added. "We have a very good relationship with my daughter"

"Since then, I have been calling and until now her phone has been switched off," explains Delcho Shentov.

According to him and what the investigators have told him, several girls from the Bulgarian school have told the police that they have seen the teenage girls at the Arlington Heights gas station with a man, apparently older than them, of Latino origin.

Currently, the police do not provide any information on the investigation and have not even sent a message to the media.

The parents of the two girls are very worried because they have no contact for a few days now.

"Their phones and their ipads are off, they can not be traced," says Natalie's mother. "The strangest thing is that they were supposed to be at school, and none of their classmates know anything, and I only wish they are good, I hope they are not making some huge mistake, the girls are nice, they even think like kids."

The mother hopes this is a childish behaviour and the two girls get home alive and healthy. 16-year-old Natalie has also probably took her green card, although as a minor, the authorities will not allow her to leave the country alone. It is possible that the girls have decided to run away, but according to the mother without money, they can not go far.

Delcho Shentov explains that he did not notice any sign that his daughter, Velina, plans to flee or wants to leave home or town.

"There is a ticket to Bulgaria on the 22nd, and on 24th of May her class celebrates prom, we bought shoes, bags," says the father.