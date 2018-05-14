The Great Basilica of Plovdiv was Built on an Older Temple

The great episcopal basilica in Plovdiv was built with the financial help of the emperors of the Eastern Roman Empire. This was part of Constantinople's policy of helping the largest episcopal center in Thrace and demonstrating the power of the new Christian religion in the Empire. This was made clear during a conference in Plovdiv on "The Episkopian Basilica of Philippopolis: Studies and Results".

It has already been proven that the Great Basilica of Philippopolis is located on place where were earlier buildings, said Jani Tankova, head of the archaeological research in recent years.

Jani Tankova - archaeologist: "We hope to find a temple devoted to the imperial cult." We have long been of the opinion that it is most likely about a earlier Roman cult building. "

Prof. Kazimir Popkonstantinov - archaeologist: "Here we have fantastic mosaic panels, which show the imposition of huge resources, not by a provincial bishop, but by Constantinople."

Excavations continue this year to clarify the function of earlier buildings, as well as to establish the most accurate start of the construction of the basilica. Restoration of the mosaics continues and they will be exposed to the general public under protective cover early next year.

Lenko Lenkov - "America for Bulgaria" Foundation: "We are not building on a green meadow." "We need to take into account the construction work with the protection of archeology for mosaics, but our term is April next year."

Project funding of 8.2 million leva is provided by the foundation. It could be increased if new valuable finds were discovered, announced from America for Bulgaria.