A Child Was Bitten by a Dog in a Kindergarten in the Village Pelin, South Bulgaria

A 5-year-old child was bitten by a dog in a kindergarten courtyard in the village Pelin.

The incident happened on May 11 p.m.

According to initial data, the dog suddenly broke into the yard and, despite the efforts of a teacher to protect the kid, he managed to bite the child's hand and leg.

For less than 24 hours, a 40-year-old male is reported to be the owner of the dog.

The work on the case continues.