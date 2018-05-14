A Child Was Bitten by a Dog in a Kindergarten in the Village Pelin, South Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | May 14, 2018, Monday // 16:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Child Was Bitten by a Dog in a Kindergarten in the Village Pelin, South Bulgaria

A 5-year-old child was bitten by a dog in a kindergarten courtyard in the village Pelin.

The incident happened on May 11 p.m.

According to initial data, the dog suddenly broke into the yard and, despite the efforts of a teacher to protect the kid, he managed to bite the child's hand and leg.

For less than 24 hours, a 40-year-old male is reported to be the owner of the dog.

The work on the case continues.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria