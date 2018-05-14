Bulgaria Again Has Gold Medalists in Mathematics

Society | May 14, 2018, Monday // 15:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Again Has Gold Medalists in Mathematics / БГНЕС

The Bulgarian national team was excellent at the XXXVth edition of the Balkan Mathematics Olympics (BOM) held in Belgrade between May 7th and 12th.

The children won 3 gold and 3 silver medals, competing with 107 students from 17 countries. In the ranking, Bulgaria for a second consecutive year is the first with a total score of 230 out of the possible 240 points, announced by the Association of the Olympic Science Teams.

This year the Bulgarian Mathematics team was as follows:

Kiril Bangachev, 12th grade, SMG - 40 points, gold medal;
Evgeni Kayryakov, grade 10, SMG - 40 points, gold medal;
Borislav Antov, 11th grade, SMG - 40 points, gold medal;
Konstantin Garov, 12th grade, MPPM Burgas - 36 points - silver medal;
Christian Vassilev, 11th grade, FEMM - 38 points, silver medal;
Atanas Dinev, 12th grade, VIPMG Burgas - 36 points, silver medal.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: math, mathematics team, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria