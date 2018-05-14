Plovdiv, Burgas and Varna with most Residential Buildings put into Operation

According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute, the number of new buildings put in operation in the first quarter of 2018 was 565 and the newly constructed apartments were 1 530. Compared to the first quarter of 2017, the buildings were 103 more, or 22.3% increase, while the dwellings in them decreased by 221, or by 12.6%, the NSI reported.

Of newly built residential buildings in the first quarter of 2018 76.6% were with reinforced concrete construction, with brick - 19.1%, with another - 3.4% and with panel - 0.9%. The largest share is of newly built houses (79.1%), followed by housing cooperatives (11.5%). In the first quarter of 2018, compared to the first quarter of 2017, the number of newly built houses, housing cooperatives and cottages increased, while the number of newly built mixed-type buildings declined.

Most residential buildings were put into operation in the districts of Plovdiv - 89 buildings with 290 dwellings in them, Burgas - 70 buildings with 249 dwellings, and Varna - 67 buildings with 349 dwellings. The share of newly-built three-room apartments (37.3%) is the highest, followed by those with two rooms (35.8%) and the lowest share of dwellings with six or more rooms - 4.9% the first quarter of 2018 is 147.7 thousand square meters, or 5.6% less than the same quarter of 2017, and the residential area decreased by 2.6% to 97.3 thousand square meters.

The average useful area of ​​a newly built dwelling increased from 89.3 square meters in the first quarter of 2017 to 96.6 square meters in the same quarter of 2018. The largest average useful area of ​​a newly built dwelling is registered in the districts of Silistra - 258.0 sq.m., and Targovishte - 240.5 sq.m., and the smallest - in the districts of Pleven - 73.3 sq.m., and Vratsa - 79.0 sq.m. .