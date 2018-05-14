The 4th Graders Take Their Math Exam Today

With the mathematics exam, which is today, the national external evaluation of the fourth grade continues. The results can be applied for undergraduate training in the mathematical and natural sciences high schools...the ministry of education said.

The test includes 16 closed-ended tasks with three possible answers, of which only one is true, and 3 more open-ended tasks that students have to answer on their own. In each of the exams, fourth-grade students will have 45 minutes to work on the assignments, and the duration for children with special educational needs is two hours.

This year the students who are 4th grade in our country are 63 883.