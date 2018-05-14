Grigor Dimitrov Posted in Social Networks a Message for the Most Special Person

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov post in social networks a message inspired by Mother's Day

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov post in social networks a message inspired by Mother's Day, which in dozens of countries is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. The video was made by ATP.

"For me, my parents and my family are the most important. My mother is the one who gave me the first rocket. I know what it's like to be supported, but I also know what it's like to have a special person like my mother. She's always there when you need her, regardless of everything, "says Grisho.

"We should never take that for granted. So honor your mothers, "adds the Bulgarian tennis player.

Grigor Dimitrov, Mother's day
