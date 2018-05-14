Doctors threw Eggs to the Deputy Minister of Health

Doctors and nurses from the Vratsa hospital are protesting because of the three-month wage delay. The unhappy people threw eggs to Deputy Minister of Health Jeni Nacheva, who arrived today in Vratsa to present the new director of the hospital and to calm the staff that the hospital would not close, reported BNT.

The crisis, however, deepens as doctors leave the job. Thus, five departments have been closed already, the resuscitation department is not working for a week, making it impossible for surgeons, orthopedists, gynecologists to work. Since today without staff is also an emergency room because there are not enough doctors to make a schedule for on-call duty. The health ministry once again promised an urgent solution to the problems of the hospital, which has millions of debts, and called on the medics to return to their jobs.

"We suggests people should return to work, Vratsa hospital has to exist and will exist, we promised rhythmically paying staff costs, by the end of June we will overcome the delay in salary payments, the hospital has received the staff resources for February" Deputy Minister Nacheva announced.

