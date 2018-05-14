Vacation at the Seaside for May 24th: From 40 Leva in Bulgaria to 230 leva... in Greece

For about 40 leva we can enjoy the sea on May 24th. Such a price has been announced from a four-star hotel in the Golden Sands Resort.

For this amount, we can spend one night in the luxury hotel on an all-inclusive basis, as well as we can use the hotel's heated indoor pool, gym, sauna and etc.

In Sunny Beach, for about 5 leva more we can stay for two nights, the price will include only a breakfast. If we want a dinner as well, the price jumps to about 59 leva per person. The voucher also includes free use of the pool, lounge, sauna, gym and etc.

For those who think that our Black Sea coast is not yet suitable for a beach, the Greek hoteliers have also made quite good offers. 172 leva would be a three-day all-inclusive vacation in Kassandra. However, this price is valid if we make the reservation until May 15th.

However, we should not forget that umbrellas and sun loungers on the beaches in our southern neighborhood are completely free, and the only condition to stretch on the beach is to order something from the bar.

To fill their seats, some of the more expensive hotels in Greece have even decreased their prices by 50%. So instead of nearly 455 leva, we can celebrate the Day of Slavic Alphabet and Culture for around 225 leva in a four-star hotel in Uranopoli.

If we are fans of the mountain, now is the time to take advantage of the low prices that hoteliers offer us at our winter resorts. Of course, we will not be able to ski, but on the other hand, we can enjoy the greenery and be pampered in a luxury spa. A hotel in Bansko wants 45 leva per night, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as drinks during the meals. In addition, the entire spa center will be at our disposal, and while we are relaxing, children can have fun in a special playground with an animator.

The hotel prices per person in Pamporovo are about 28 leva, but this doesn't include any meals.

Tour guides also offer excursions to other points in Bulgaria. Such are, for example, Velingrad, Melnik, Veliko Tarnovo, Panagyurishte, as well as our renaissance towns.