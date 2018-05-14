The Restoration of the West Park in Sofia will Begin within few Weeks

In the presence of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov, the Deputy Minister and Head of the Managing Authority of OP "Regions in Growth" (OPRD) Denitsa Nikolova and the Mayor of Sofia Municipality Yordanka Fandakova signed the contract for reconstruction of the main part of the West Park. The ceremony will take place at the Ministry of Regional Development.

The project "Restoration of West Park - Representative part, Sofia" is financed by the Operational Program "Regions in Growth" 2014-2020 and includes renovation of pavements, park equipment and construction of playgrounds, restoration of water areas and water effects. Serious video surveillance too. The West Park is located on 530 acres. Serious reconstruction, according to Fandakova, will be on the alley network. The project also includes the opening of the entrance to the park from the Lyulin area.

There are preparations for work to begin in weeks. The deadline for completion is 10 months. There will be specially built bicycle paths in the West Park, with the bicycle route being linked to the city's cycle paths, said Mayor Fandakova. She added that it is planned to set up special lanes for cyclists in other parks as well, and there will be alleys that will be banned for bicycles, and it will be proposed to the Metropolitan Council to raise the fines for cycling violations.

Minister Nankov noted the restoration of the park as the important "green" projects of Sofia Municipality. He pointed out that the signing of the contracts for the educational infrastructure of the capital is pending. Sofia Municipality is the main beneficiary of the programs managed by MRDPW with over 250 million leva, he said. The Minister said that more than 73 percent of the total resource was contracted under OPRD, which is just over BGN 3 billion. Approximately eight percent of the funds have been verified and seven projects have been certified. At the same time, the entire resource of the program was unlocked, Nankov explained.