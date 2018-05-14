The Beach ''Kamchia'' This Summer Again without Lifeguards (Varna region)

The beach ''Kamchia'', also known as the Beach of Death, will remain without a lifeguard for another year, Telegraph writes.

Hundreds have drowned there over the years, and only during the last tourist season on the beach six people died. More than 90 beaches along the Black Sea coast will remain unguarded, according to a survey quoted by Telegraph. These are about half of our beaches.

24 are the unguarded beaches on the territory of the Varna region according to the list of the Ministry of Tourism.

The beach of Kamchia is one of the most visited.

"The reason for not having a concessionaire on the beach is that the price is too high, although this year it was reduced twice." The lack of candidates is explained by the fact that there is no infrastructure, no hotels, but only naked sand ", commented the governor of Varna.

Nearly half of the coastline on the South Black Sea remains without lifeguards this season. The reason is that there are no candidates for them to manage. Most of the beaches that remain unguarded are remote, difficult to access and are therefore not attractive to potential tenants.