Passengers at Sofia Airport Increased by 7.6%

In April, Sofia Airport has served over 600,000 passengers, an increase of 7.6% compared to the same month last year - 60% of passenger traffic has passed Terminal 2 and the remaining 40% - via Terminal 1, Dnevnik reports.

Passengers on international regular services have increased by over 34,000. Among the reasons for this are the increased flight offers on new and already served routes to and from Sofia Airport.

Charter passengers last month increased twice because of Easter holidays. The most preferred tourist destinations for the period were Antalya, Hurghada and Santorini.

In April, 5274 aircraft landed and took off, an increase of 11% compared to the same month in 2017. This is due to the large number of charter flights and increased frequencies and newly opened destinations since the start of the summer schedule.

In March, a total of 1770 tons of freight and postal items were processed, a 9.1% increase.